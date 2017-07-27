Thousands To Attend 4th Annual Art On The Border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - The city of Fort Smith is getting its taste of art this week.

While the Unexpected Project is underway, there's another event kicking off this weekend (July 28-29), the Art on the Border festival.

The event is in its fourth year, and it has really grown since it first started. The event has overgrown its borders, so this year it will be held at the Blue Lion.

The idea was started by a local foundation that was looking to raise money for local charities, which includes the Cancer Support House, U.S. Marshal's Museum, and the Center of Art and Education in Van Buren. A percentage of the proceeds from the event will benefit these charities. Organizers are hoping thousands of people will come to Art on the Border this weekend to help support them.

More than 30 artists from the Natural State and Oklahoma will come together to display original pieces they created for the event. There are paintings, jewelry, pottery, sculptures, and much more. Prices will range, so there's something for everyone.

"We have great art and artists in our own community and they need to be highlighted so this is a wonderful way to do that," said Joan McCoy, event chairman.

The show opens on Friday (July 28) from 5-9 p.m., and people can donate just by attending the event. Tickets are $20 at the door. This is also a great chance to meet the local artists as well.

The art show will be open on Saturday (July 29) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Blue Lion. The event is free and open to everyone.