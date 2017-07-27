× Travel & Leisure Names 21c Museum Hotel One Of Top City Hotels In The U.S.

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Travel + Leisure named 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville to its list of top 15 city hotels in the United States.

The travel magazine asked its readers to rank the best hotels, and the Bentonville favorite came in at eighth place.

The 104-room hotel has more than 12,000 square feet of exhibition space, and offers fine dining at its restaurant, The Hive.

“Guests experience genuine personal service, thoughtful design and amenities, and local ingredient-driven cuisine – all anchored by contemporary art, when they choose to spend the night at a 21c Museum Hotel,” said Emmanuel Gardinier, general manager at 21c Bentonville. “It is an honor to have this opportunity to hear directly from our guests. It’s obvious that they love the elements of 21c and the small-town charm of Bentonville as much as we do.”

21c Museum Hotel operates six other hotels across the midwest and south, with another to open soon in Kansas City. The 21c Hotel in Oklahoma city also made the list in the No. 3 spot.