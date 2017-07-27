× Walmart To Cut More Jobs In Corporate Office

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart will soon be making its third round of layoffs at its Bentonville headquarters this year.

Talk Business & Politics reported that rumors of the layoffs came out late Wednesday evening (July 26). Walmart would not confirm the number of jobs, nor the departments involved in the layoffs. However, it confirmed that the job cuts were coming as part of the company’s restructuring in the wake of a changing retail industry.

On Wednesday night, employees started getting notices that they needed to report to a “support event” with Human Resources on Thursday. People who are familiar with Walmart said travel was canceled and all the vendor conference rooms have been booked by HR, which points to another layoff.

Walmart sent the following statement to Talk Business: