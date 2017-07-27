× WANTED: Fort Smith Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect Tied To Two Oklahoma Robberies

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a Fort Smith convenience store at gunpoint last week.

Officers are searching for Darrell Heinrichs, 37, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, and have a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated robbery.

Fort Smith police said on July 16, Heinrichs walked into a Flash Market gas station on Highway 71 and pretended to buy a drink, according to a press release. When the clerk opened the register, he pointed a handgun at her and told her to get on the floor while he grabbed the cash in the register.

Then, he told the clerk to go to the back of the store while he fled the building and drove off in a late-’80s or early-’90s white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Heinrichs is also a suspect in two robberies in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information about Heinrichs’ whereabouts should contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or call 78-CRIME.