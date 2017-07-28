1 Player To Watch: Connor Noland, Greenwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - Greenwood's offense will once again be a threat this fall especially since four-star quarterback Connor Noland is returning for his final season as a Bulldog.

Noland is regarded as Arkansas' top football and baseball prospect; he was the first 2018 football pledge for the Razorbacks, taking the pressure off of him for his senior season.

"I'm just working as hard as I can this year; I'm focused on enjoying the moment this is my time," said Noland. "I have been waiting forever for my senior year. I'm ready to go to college and all that, but I'm just focused on right now."

Noland helped Greenwood average 44 points per game last fall. The Arkansas commit threw for 2,095 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for 533 yards and six scores. Noland split snaps with all-state quarterback Luke Hakes last year, but this fall Noland will have the sole starting role behind center.

Greenwood has become known for producing elite quarterbacks over the years, and Noland is no exception. Bulldogs' head football coach Rick Jones holds his quarterbacks to a high standard, and has big expectations for his star signal caller this fall.

"I expect perfection," said Jones. "I expect him to complete every ball, make every decision perfect. I know that's some what facetious, but that's kind of the way we are about it. We expect so much from our quarterbacks, the goal is perfection."

Noland and Greenwood open their season at home September 1st against Northside at 7:00 p.m.