12-Year-Old Boy Battling Illness Becomes Fort Smith Police Chief For A Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A young local boy got to fulfill a major dream this week -- taking the helm of the Fort Smith Police Department.

Boston Whisenhunt was sworn is as police chief for the day on Tuesday morning (July 25). He had a full day attending engagements and keeping the department running smoothly.

What he loved most was spending time with a certain group of officers -- the K-9 unit.

"I've seen one but it was in a cage and I wasn't able to pet it, so I'm gonna see that soon," he said.

Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark reached out to Boston's parents after he learning the boy was fighting a health battle. Boston wants to be a police officer when he grows up, so Clark made sure to give him a day he would never forget.