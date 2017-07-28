Arkansas Health Department: More Than 200 Approved For Medical Marijuana Permits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) -- It's been nearly a month since the Arkansas Health Department started taking applications for medical marijuana permits.

Arkansas Health Department officials said 222 people are now approved to get medical marijuana, and more than 1,000 people have filled out applications so far.

State figures show more than half a million people could be eligible for the drug. However, health department officials are only expecting about 30,000 people to apply.

Medical marijuana is still several months away from being available, with dispensaries expected to open in early 2018.