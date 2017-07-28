× Bella Vista Police Bust First Meth Lab In Nearly Two Years

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Bella Vista police found a meth lab on Tuesday (July 25) — the first in nearly two years.

Bella Vista police, with help from Bentonville police, found an active methamphetamine lab while serving a search warrant at a home on Billingsley Drive, according to a city press release. Officers said it was rare find, as meth labs are relatively uncommon in Northwest Arkansas.

Anthony Wayne Dunham, 50, was arrested in the bust and is facing charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate crimes, distribution within 1,000 feet of a church, and misdemeanor possession of controlled substances.

Officers found narcotics, marijuana, methamphetamine, paraphernalia, eight vessels for cooking methamphetamine, and methamphetamine that was actively cooking inside the home.

Police officers also rescued a dog, cat and bird from the home.

The materials were removed from the home to be safely disposed, and the home has been sectioned off to be cleaned.

Dunham is in the Benton County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond.