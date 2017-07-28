Bentonville’s 21c Museum Hotel Ranks Among Top In Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)- 21c Museum Hotel has been ranked #9 in Travel + Leisure Magazine's Top 15 City Hotels in the continental United States.

"We actually enjoy taking care of other people," Emmanuel Gardinier, general manager of 21c Museum Hotel said. "Our name is 21c Museum Hotel, which means we are a museum of contemporary art first and we happen to have rooms and a restaurant. So, all we do is gear towards art first."

Some guests have visited the hotel more than a hundred times and even new guests can understand why.

"When we go away on vacation, even if it's just for a weekend getaway, we love staying somewhere unique," Judy Foxman, hotel guest said. "It's part of the vacation experience and to us, it's a bonus."

Many visitors said the second they walk through the hotel's doors, it's the unique artwork that catches their attention.

"[I am] just really amazed, even from the outside when you see the car and the valets come towards you, you see a piece of art," Foxman said. "It's so unique and you realize that we're actually staying in a gallery that that's very exciting for us."

To remain at the top, those at 21c said they will continue giving that special experience to the guests.

"[We] Care about our guests and be very honest with them," Gardinier said.

The artwork inside the museum hotel is changed once a year, offering visitors a newer experience with every visit.

The hotel rankings are part of Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards survey where readers are asked to weigh in on their travel experiences around the world.

Also on the list is the 21c museum hotel location Oklahoma City.

To view the list of Top 15 City Hotels in the continental U.S., visit the Travel + Leisure Magazine website.