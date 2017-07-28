Cyclists Head To Race In Rogers As Part Of Cycling Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The annual Rogers Cycling Festival begins Friday afternoon (July 28).

The first event of the festival, the Wheel Sucker Team Time Trial, begins at 6 p.m. Friday night, although registration and packet pickup will be from 4-7 p.m.

This event is the first of many throughout the three-day festival from Friday to Sunday (July 30).

A full schedule can be found here.

The Rogers Cycling Festival offers a variety of events, including competitive USA Cycling sanctioned road cycling events, competitive mountain bike events and casual, family-friendly rides.

Although traffic shouldn't be impacted on Friday night, several roads will be closed for races during the weekend.

Arkansas Street from Cherry to Locust Streets will be closed Saturday morning from 7:30-8:30 a.m. No traffic will be allowed north or south bound between those streets during that time.

Various cross streets, including Poplar Street, will allow cross traffic after racers are clear.

The Rogers Police Department will have officers on hand as well as event volunteers to help direct traffic.