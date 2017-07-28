× Greenwood Couple Killed In Missouri Plane Crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KFSM) — A Greenwood couple was killed in a plane crash late on Thursday night (July 27).

Around 11:20 p.m., the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center requested the help of the Missouri Highway Patrol in finding a missing aircraft that had taken off from Mexico, Missouri, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Investigators were able to find a GPS location in rural Ralls County. Deputies found the missing plane around 1 a.m.

The single-engine Zenith 701 aircraft had crashed in a soybean field about six miles northwest of Laddonia, Missouri.

Bobby Faulkner, 41, and Shannon Faulker, 41, both of Greenwood, were identified as the occupants of the aircraft and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe Bobby Faulkner was piloting the plane, which was heading to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The Federal Aviation Administration will do a complete investigation on the plane on Friday (July 28). At this time, the reason for the crash is unknown.

Bobby Faulkner took 5NEWS on a flight in a powered parachute in 2016 during an Adventure Arkansas.

Faulkner talked to us about his love of flying.

“There’s nothing like it,” Faulkner said. “I mean when you’re up in the air your troubles are behind you and you’re just free.”