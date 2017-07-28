× High Speed Chase Through Sequoyah County Ends In Crash, Arrest

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A high-speed chase through Sequoyah County ended in a crash and a man being taken into custody near Vian on Friday afternoon (July 28).

Investigators said the chase started in Muskogee County and came down Interstate-40 into Vian.

Deputies said it is unclear how many suspects are in the vehicle, but the driver was taken into custody. The driver crashed the vehicle near a boat ramp at Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge.

Deputies said the driver hit at least one police car during the chase. Investigators are only releasing limited details about the suspects, but said they are suspected of committed thefts at several Walmart stores across the River Valley.