× Man Arrested After Breaking Into Home With Two Juveniles Inside

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man was taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a house where two juveniles were staying alone.

On Thursday (July 27), Sebastian County deputies got a call from a juvenile saying that someone had broken into their home around 11:15 a.m., according to a department press release. The juveniles, ages 17 and 14, said they heard glass breaking and someone going through their home, so they hid in a bedroom while they called deputies.

Deputies arrived a few minutes later and searched the home.

Quenton Barlow, 22, was found hiding inside a closet in the home, the release states. Deputies also found a bottle of prescription pills on him.

Barlow is facing charges of burglary, endangering the welfare of a minor, and possession of a controlled substance.

Later, deputies learned that Barlow was a relative of the occupants, but had been banned from the property. He admitted that during previous break-ins, he had stolen a handgun, Play Station, and a tablet.