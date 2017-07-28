× Man Killed In Workplace Accident In Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man is dead following a workplace accident Wednesday (July 27) at Homebrand Products, according to Siloam Springs Police.

46-year-old Keith Brosch passed away at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. Police said co-workers and members of the Siloam Springs Fire Department and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital attempted to save his life.

According to Brosch’s obituary he was a supervisor at Homebrand.

The cause of his death has not been released.