× Medical Cannabis Symposium To Be Held In Fort Smith This Weekend

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — This Saturday (July 29), the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association and Illegally Healed will host a Medical Cannabis Symposium at the Double Tree Hotel.

The Fort Smith meeting will start at 6.p.m. and is open to anyone, free of charge.

“This is a chance for patients and caregivers to discover how to have a conversation with your doctor and learn step-by-step how to register for the Arkansas medical cannabis program,” said Corey Hunt, co-founder of Illegally Healed.

Two keynote presentation will address “How to become Legal in Arkansas” and “Cannabis and Cancer Research Treatments,” according to a press release by the group.

“Among the exerts that we have coming is Dr. Joe Goldstrich,” Hunt said. “He’s going to be giving a presentation on cannabis and cancer. He’s going to be showing how his patients are over coming cancer using cannabis and traditional therapy.”

The meeting will also host Arkansas physician Dr. Tammy Post, M.D. of BetterLivingRX.com. The expert is expected to provide information on how to obtain a medical cannabis certificate.

The President of the Arkansas Cannabis Industry, Storm Nolan, will speak on behalf of the current state of the medical cannabis industry.

“If you want to get legal and you want to know how not to be a criminal anymore and be a patient, come here this Saturday,” Hunt said.