Mulberry Could Soon Be Home To Medical Marijuana Dispensary

MULBERRY (KFSM) -- It's a small town that's home to a little less than 2,000 people, but according to Mayor Gary Baxter, there could soon be some big changes coming to Mulberry.

"We have six parks, so that's a healthy thing to get people outside," Baxter said. "We thought about our edamame plant, healthy eating and now here is a product that will help people with their quality of life and will alleviate some pain and suffering through medical marijuana."

Natural State Healthcare has announced it will soon apply for a license to open a medial marijuana dispensary. If chosen, the facility will be set up in Mulberry's industrial area.

"We have plans to develop a 10,000-square-foot facility," said Corey Hunt co-founder of Natural State Healthcare. "We will have patient care, we will have products available where patients can come in and actually get educated before they purchase them."

Hunt said he estimates 100 groups will apply through the state of Arkansas to open a medical marijuana dispensary. Arkansas will have eight zones for the dispensaries, with 4 dispensaries per zone.

Hunt said if opened, the facility will employ around 20 people right away.

Later this year the state is expected to announce who will be allowed to open dispensaries and where those will be located.