Muscle Breakdown Warning

HEALTHWATCH - If you’re planning an intense workout today, health officials have a warning about a condition developed from those tough trainings called Rhabdomyolysis.

Rhabdomyolysis, also known as muscle breakdown, is a condition that releases a toxic protein into the bloodstream, which poisons your kidneys. Officials say it’s possible for those who participate in extreme exercises to push themselves too hard, or do new workouts that target different muscle groups. Doctors can treat the condition with re-hydrating fluids, but severe cases need dialysis. The worst cases can even require surgery. To avoid the condition, take it slow when ramping up from your regular exercise routine and make sure to drink plenty of fluids before and after exercise.