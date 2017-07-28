× Rogers Police Search For Shoplifting Suspect

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of stealing sound equipment from a Walmart last month.

Police said the man is accused of stealing two Kicker-brand 10-inch sub-woofers from the Walnut Street Walmart in Rogers on Tuesday, June 27 around 12:30 a.m., according to a department Facebook post. The sub-woofers are valued at $389.

The man was seen leaving the parking lot in a red truck.

Anyone with information about the theft or man should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.