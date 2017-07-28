Senate “Skinny Bill” Fails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The GOP’s seven-year quest to repeal and replace Obamacare was dealt a stinging blow overnight.

Three republicans sided with democrats to vote down what many considered to be the last and final attempt to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare legislation.

Republican Senator John McCain was back at work Friday morning after casting the deciding ballot overnight.

Fellow republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, along with every democrat, voted against the so-called skinny bill that aimed to repeal selected parts of the affordable care act.

"This is um clearly a disappointing moment,” said Senator Mitch McConnell Senate Majority Leader. “Now I imagine many of our colleagues on the other side are celebrating."

We are not celebrating, we are relieved," said Senator Chuck Schumer Senate Minority Leader.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell now said it is time to move on, but didn`t rule out working with democrats to fix Obamacare’s problems.

President Trump was clearly disappointed with the outcome.

On twitter he wrote "Three republicans and 48 democrats let the American people down.”