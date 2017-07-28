× SUV Submerged, Water Rescue Underway In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County and Rogers Fire Department is on the scene of a water rescue Friday morning (July 28).

An SUV is submerged in the water at the Monte Ne Boat ramp, which is east of Rogers on the White River on the edge of Beaver Lake.

Rogers firefighters said they didn’t find anyone inside the vehicle. A tow truck has arrived and will pull the car out.

John Conners owns the car, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Connors said that the incident was merely an accident. He said it was dark last night and he was driving in an unfamiliar area, so he didn’t realize the road ended. He said he tried to get a tow truck driver to help him, but no one was willing to come out due to the storms.

According to crews, a neighbor walked down to the water to go fishing and saw the SUV floating in the water and called 911.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.