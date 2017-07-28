× Tretola Waived By Titans Less Than Week After Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFSM) – Less than a week after he was involved in a shooting just off of Dickson Street in Fayetteville, former Razorback and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola was waived by the team on Friday.

The Titans announced the move after Tretola was shot in the leg and ankle. He was a sixth round draft pick by the team in 2016 and appeared in one game during his rookie season.

Saturday’s shooting was not the first time this offseason the for Arkansas player was involved in an off-the-field incident. Just after the 2017 NFL Draft, Tretola was one of two men accused of assaulting a man outside a Nashville bar.

Dante Satterfield filed a lawsuit against Tajae Sharpe and Tretola claiming he was beaten unconscious and is seeking $500,000 in damages for broken bones in his face and a perforated eardrum, among other injuries.