United Way Of Fort Smith Hosts Fill The Bus To Help Area Students

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — School is just around the corner for most students and some look forward to shopping for new school supplies. However, all the supplies can be hard for some families to afford so that’s why United Way of Fort Smith steps in to help.

The fundraiser is happening Friday and Saturday (July 28-29).

If you want to help, all you have to do is buy a few school supplies when you come shopping at your local Walmart store and then drop them off to the volunteers standing by the big school bus parked out front.

“We want children to be prepared for school and to have supplies,” said Eddie Lee Herndon, President of United Way of Fort Smith. “By doing Fill the Bus we can make sure the kids have what they need.”

Fill the Bus doesn’t only make a difference for hundreds of kids, but also to the teachers as it saves them thousands of dollars. According to Herndon,” We collect the supplies to eliminate some of the costs our individuals have and we know our teachers are in it for a mission, not to make a living. So anything we can do to help them out and let them keep their resources for their families is very important.”

A total of 11 Walmarts in six counties are participating in this weekend’s event. This includes Walmart’s in Fort Smith, Alma, Booneville, Greenwood, Ozark, Paris, Poteau, Van Buren and Sallisaw.

People can donate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Then on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you live in Paris, the only day you can donate is Friday.

The supplies collected over the next two days will be distributed to local schools next week.

In the meantime, United Way of Northwest Arkansas will hold their Fill the Bus event August 4th and 5th.