Another Baby Found Dead In Hot Car — Second Time In Two Days

PHOENIX (CBS) — A one-year-old girl has been found dead in a hot car in Phoenix on Saturday (July 29). This is the second day in a row a baby has died in a hot car.

Phoenix Firefighters were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway Road for a report of an infant left in a hot car.

The girl’s mother apparently found the baby in the car.

Initial reports are that the child was in the vehicle about two hours and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix PD will conduct a death investigation, but initial indications are that this was accidental. The child was under the care of his parents.

A crisis response team in responding to assist the family.

Tragically, this is the second deadly hot car incident in just two days.

On Friday (July 28), a 7-month-old boy died after being left in a hot car in north Phoenix.

That baby has been identified as Zane Endress.

The car was parked in a residential neighborhood near 44th Street and Greenway.

Phoenix police said he was in the care of his grandparents at the time. No arrests have been made. Police believe the family may have been returning from work, parked their car, and possibly forgot the baby was still inside.

It would be several hours before a family member discovered the boy and called 911.