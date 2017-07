× Iran Says US Navy Fired Warning Flares At Its Vessels

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A US Navy aircraft carrier fired warning flares at Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

This marks the latest aggressive encounter between the two nations.

The US carrier was “unprofessional and provocative” Friday (July 28), the IRGC navy said in a statement Saturday (July 29).

CNN has reached out to the US Navy for a response.