Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Fridge Pickles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's put some crunch in your summertime!

In this week's Hey Good Cookin' Heather Artripe shows us how to make homemade fridge pickles with some local pickling cucumbers.

Fridge Pickles

Ingredients

7-8 Pickling Cucumbers

3 C distilled water

2 C white vinegar

2 T canning salt

A few springs of Pickling Dill or 2 T of dried Dill Seed

4 cloves garlic, smashed

3 T Pickling spice (recipe below)

¼ t Pickle Crisp

Directions

Take the water, vinegar, and salt and boil it until the salt dissolves.

Place 3 T pickling spice in the bottom of your jar.

Add in the garlic and dill.

Cut your cucumbers however you like.

If you want to keep them whole be sure and cup 1/4 inch off of each end so you don't transfer any bacteria from the plant over to your pickles.

Spears, coins, etc. and fill your jar with them.

Cover your cucumbers with the brine.

Run a chop stick or kabob stick around the inside of the jar to remove any air bubbles.

Once everything is covered, place in your refrigerator for a 2-3 weeks to let flavors develop.

Heather’s Pickling Spice

3 T Dill Seed

2 T Mustard seeds

2 T Peppercorns

2 T Coriander seeds

2 T Allspice berries

2 or 3 Bay leaves crushed up

1 t Red Pepper Flakes (If you don’t want it spicy leave this out)

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods