Arkansas: Federal Judge Blocks Enforcement Of 4 Abortion Restrictions

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Four new laws restricting abortion access in the state has been blocked by a federal judge in Arkansas, according to a release by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Three of the laws were set to go into effect Monday (August 1), the fourth would have gone into effect January 1, 2018.

The ACLU, the ACLU of Arkansas, and the Center for Reproductive Rights challenged these laws in June, and the judge’s ruling will enjoin them until the litigation is resolved.

The laws blocked by the preliminary injunction would:

ban a safe and medically proven abortion method, making abortion care completely unavailable for some women as a pregnancy progresses;

require notification of the woman’s partner or other family members and effectively allow them to block her abortion;

create new, needless, and burdensome requirements to report a young woman’s abortion to local police in a way that invades her and her family’s medical privacy — on top of the already robust mandatory reporting to state authorities; and

force doctors to request a vast number of medical records with no medical justification, all in an attempt to burden providers, violate physician-patient confidentiality, and delay or outright block women’s care.

On August, 10 a hearing on a case that involves another Arkansas law, which targets abortion providers for medically unnecessary over-regulation, will be held. The lawsuit is on behalf of Planned Parenthood Great Plains and the ACLU.

The complaint can be found here: https://www.aclu.org/legal-document/hopkins-v-jegley-complaint