× Lavaca Community Theatre Brings High School Comedy To Stage

KFSM(LAVACA)- The Lavaca Community Theatre celebrated its second annual summer production over the weekend (July 29-July 30).

The group, founded by Lavaca drama teacher Mary Rollins and Lavaca Alumna Kortney Ricketts, allows community members of all ages to participate.

After a successful first year, the group returned for this year’s production of Switching Principals.

The synopsis reads in part, “School spirit has never been lower at Marvin Gardens High School. When a new principal is scheduled to arrive, everyone is hoping for a fresh breeze. What blows in, however, are George and Madge, two con artists who slipped in through the principal’s office window while hiding out from the law.”

The production was a delightful mix situational humor, fast lines, and slapstick comedy that had the audience howling with laughter.

Below are pre-show interviews with cast members Colton Turner, Luke Barber, Meagan Lee, Hai-Lee Cooper, and Garin Morris.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colton Turner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Left to Right, Luke Barber, Meagan Lee, Hai-Lee Cooper, Garin Morris