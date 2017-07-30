× New Arkansas Laws In Effect Monday

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — On Monday (July 31) several new laws in Arkansas, passed by legislature’s 2017 general session take effect. Listed below are some of the laws.

Act 313

Allows direct shipment of wines from small farm wineries to Arkansas resident without an in-person winery visit or in-person purchase at the winery.

Act 538

Requires lifetime registration on the Arkansas sex offender registry for a person convicted of rape when the rape involved the use of force.

Act 566

Creates the “Helping Our People Excel,” (H.O.P.E). Arkansas opts out of Section 115 of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996.

Act 706

Known as “Paul’s Law,” this prohibits drivers from using a wireless communications device while driving. — hence, no texting and driving.

Act 849

It’s illegal for a person to possess an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Act 1071

Allows people with a “concealed license to carry” to possess a concealed handgun in his/her employer’s parking lot while at work.

Act 1075

Daily fantasy sports games will be allowed in Arkansas. However, it will include a “paid fantasy sports games tax.” The game operator shall pay an 8 percent tax for the privilege of conducting paid fantasy sports games.

Act 1097

Upon an engineering/traffic investigation, the State Highway Commission may increase the speed limit of a controlled-access highway to 75 m.p.h.

Act 1116

Regarding the placement of juveniles; the court shall not specify a particular provider for placement of a foster child, or when the court determines a juvenile shall be removed from his/her home, the department will try to find a non-custodial parent or other relatives to take custody of the juvenile.