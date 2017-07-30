× Two Dead After Accident On I-40

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV/KFSM) — Two people were killed after an early morning wreck on I-40 East.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday (July 30) morning, 70-year-old Donald Lee Hutchcroft Sr. wrecked his truck into two cars that were on the side of the road on I-40 East near mile marker 144 (near Morgan Maumelle exit) killing himself and injuring 27-year-old Lucy Ann Enloe.

Enloe’s car was on the side of the road because of an earlier wreck.

Another vehicle had pulled over to help Enloe. The driver that had stopped to help was not injured when Hutchcroft wrecked into the two cars.

Enloe was taken to a nearby hospital where she later was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Enloe.