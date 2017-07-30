Pine Bluff Police Investigating Homicide On Elm Street

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 17th and Elm Street Saturday (July 29) afternoon.

Around 6:14 p.m., an officer was flagged down about a shooting at the intersection of 17th and Elm.

The officer found 19-year-old Zaaria Johnson lying near the intersection. She had been shot several times. Johnson was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was 19-year-old Jalin Reynolds. According to witnesses, Reynolds and Johnson fought and then Reynolds pulled a rifle out of the car, shot Johnson several times, then drove away.

Reynolds was found and arrested. He is being booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a capital murder charge.