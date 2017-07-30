× Volunteers Needed For Local Backpack Drive

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Organizers of Leadforone, a Fayetteville based organization, are asking for volunteers to help pack more than 300 backpacks for students in Fayetteville.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sassafras Springs Vineyard in Springdale. Volunteers will help fill backpacks with pencils, pens, notepads and other supplies that kids often need when heading back to the classroom.

A meal will also be provided to volunteers. The bags will then be delivered to Leverett and Asbell Elementary Schools in Fayetteville.

Its mission is to “empower young leaders to dream big, discover their identity and develop their talents” through service projects in their community.