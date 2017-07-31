× 72-Year-Old Oklahoma Woman Kills 17 Copperheads Outside Her Home

LEQUIRE, Okla. — A 72-year-old woman is making a name for herself as a fearless snake vanquisher after she killed 17 copperheads at her home.

Susan Thompson first posted about the snake-killing Mrs. Newby on Facebook on Thursday (July 27) after learning that her neighbor had killed 11 of the venomous snakes. Newby found the snakes beneath her home in Lequire, Oklahoma.

Thompson said Newby killed the snakes with a shovel, rake and a shotgun, reported KFOR.

Thompson wrote, “Mrs Newby killed 11 copperheads last night at her house! She’s a snake killer if you need help call her! She is 72 years old!”

A few days later, Thompson posted again with an updated total: 17.