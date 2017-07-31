× Arkansas Highway And Transportation Department Changes Name

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department has adopted a new moniker — the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The name change goes into effect on Monday (July 31) as Act 707 is enacted. It will be abbreviated as ArDOT.

The name was changed for a few reasons, namely:

To align the department’s name with the vast majority of transportation entities To align the department with language under federal law, which often refers to various “departments of transportation.” Help identify the department for the purpose of economic development

“We are the backbone of economic development in the state,” said Scott Bennett, ArDOT director. “And nothing makes job creation more possible than the work we do.”

This is the first name change for the department since 1977, when the name was changed from the Arkansas Highway Department to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department. The department was created in 1929 when it was separated from the State Department of Lands.

“Although we have a new name, we still have the same commitment to safety, efficiency, quality and trust,” Bennett said.