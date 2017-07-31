Fire Safety Dog Throws First Pitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- On Sunday (July 30), Molly the fire safety dog got to check off an item on her bucket list by throwing out the first pitch at a Naturals game.

"Molly has on her bucket list several things," her handler Dana said. "But, one of them was to pitch a ball during a ball game."

Fire fighters filled the stands at Arvest Ballpark as Molly threw a perfect pitch.

"Early on in my fire service career, I realized Arkansas was third in fire related deaths and injuries," Dana said. "So, we wanted to do what we could to change that unfortunate distinction."