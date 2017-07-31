Flavors: Stone Mill Bread Celebrates 20 Years And New Bentonville Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys Megan Graddy here for this week’s Flavors we visited Bentonville at the Stone Mill Café where they are celebrating 20 years of serving their community and their recent expansion to Bentonville.

“Well where great taste comes naturally is the slogan that has been used at Stone Mill Bread for 20 years,” said Terry Comer, Owner of Stone Mill Café.

But their family tradition has just begun…

“To be able to be connected with the great icon that Stone Mill Bread has become in Fayetteville and extend that into Bentonville has been awesome,” said Comer.

“When they decided to come here we were all excited especially to get some fresh bread,” said Eileen Guillory.

“It’s is baked fresh in our production facility in Springdale and delivered daily, people really appreciate the freshness and the fact that everything we make is wholesome,” said Comer.

“You are having a fresh homemade sandwich,” said Guillory.

“Our chicken salad supreme is our biggest seller,” said Comer.

“I could just get a loaf of bread and a pint of the chicken salad and be good to go,” said Kristi King.

They also serve breakfast so they have menu options for every meal.

“We open up at 7am and our breakfast sandwiches are awesome,” said Comer.

And they also have a convenient drive through.

“It’s strictly call in and then we will prepare it for you; it’s usually ready in about 10 – 15 minutes and ready for pick up,” said Comer.

People can tell the difference, quality is a big thing because this is a family business and we are able to provide all of that as a value and customer service is huge with us” said Comer.

“We have Ozark Trail Bars which are very popular here, blueberry, triple berry, and chocolate chip has been introduced here at this café,” said Comer.

“Delicious I mean, like my favorite… my daughter has a nut allergy so this is great because she can’t have regular bars,” said Comer.

“We feel really privileged and blessed to be able to extend Stone Mill to Bentonville; we really want to continue the tradition of excellence, pride of ownership, and desire to delight customers that goes into every Stone Mill product,” said Comer.

With this week’s Flavors until next time, I’m Megan Graddy.

Segment Sponsored By: Stone Mill Café