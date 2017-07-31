× Oklahoma Man Pleads Not Guilty To Molesting Arkansas Boy

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man pleaded not guilty Monday (July 31) to allegations that he molested an 11-year-old Arkansas boy multiple times over the last three years, according to federal court documents.

Brandon Jackson, 32, of Lincoln, Okla., was indicted Wednesday (July 26) on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the documents.

The boy told investigators Jackson took him to his home in Oklahoma, where Jackson did “bad stuff” to him, according to a probable cause affidavit. The boy outlined several instances of abuse and said Jackson also showed him sexually explicit videos, according to the affidavit.

Jackson was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. His trial is set for Oct. 2 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville in Judge Tim Brooks’ courtroom.