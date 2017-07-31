Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Fundraising To Build New Bear Habitats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Today is National Bear Day (July 31) and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is holding a fundraiser to build new bear habitats for five newly rescued bears.

These habitats will be all-natural with trees, water features, and other enriching elements to give the bears the best lives possible in captivity.

During the Colorado Project, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge found homes among 15 sanctuaries for 110 animals. But after five months of searching, they were left with five bears that had nowhere to go. Turpentine Creek found space for the bears by adjusting two tiger habitats to hold the bears, but this is only a temporary solution.

According to Turpentine Creek, bears have different habitat requirements than tigers because they can climb and dig. They also need much more space to live since they are more active than their feline counterparts. The organization plans to build two brand new habitats to house the new bears.

The natural habitats are specifically designed for the "bear necessities". One habitat will be over a half acre large, with the second reaching just beyond an 1.5 acres.

The cost to build these two new habitats will be $150,000, and so far they have raised $60,800.

Monday (July 31) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. there will be live videos of the bears and an online auction to raise money for the habitats. To check it out, click here!