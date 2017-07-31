× WANTED: Johnson County Deputies Search For ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Johnson County deputies are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Jacob Gifford, is facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a stabbing on July 24, according to a department post.

Anyone who sees Gifford or has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 479-754-2200. However, they are warning people not to approach or try to apprehend him themselves.