× Arkansas State Police Begin Carrying Narcan To Help Fight Opioid Overdoses

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have taken another step to fight the opioid epidemic that’s swept the nation.

Arkansas State Troopers will begin carrying Narcan or Naloxone, the medicine that helps prevent overdose deaths. Each trooper is being trained on how to use the medicine, and they are given two doses of the nasal spray.

“It is imperative for the Arkansas State Police to be able to help the citizens of this state,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police. “With troopers in every county of Arkansas, we want to make sure that if we are the first responders to an overdose situation, we can appropriately and effectively save someone’s life.”

Troopers are often the first on scene of incidents involving substance abuse and addiction, and having the Narcan on hand will help them save lives. The drug has no negative side effects, so it can be administered to anyone. The drug only has an effect on people who are suffering opiate overdoses, as it has the ability to reach the opiate receptor inside the brain.

“I applaud the Arkansas State Police in its effort to stem the tide of overdose deaths by expanding access to the life-saving drug Naloxone and ensuring a pathway to treatment and recovery for those struggling with addiction,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.