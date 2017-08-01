× Bentonville Planning Commission Denies Rezoning Request For Apartment Complex

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Planning Commission denied the rezoning request on Tuesday (Aug. 1) for the proposed Crystal Flats Apartment complex.

The proposed 650-unit apartment complex was going to be built on John Deshields Boulevard next to the tennis courts in Memorial Park.

Many Bentonville residents signed a petition to prevent the complex from being built.

Planning commissioner Joe Haynie said the vote will go to the Bentonville city council next Tuesday.