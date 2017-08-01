× Criminal Charges Dropped Against Oklahoma State Superintendent Of Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — All charges have been dropped against the Oklahoma State Superintendent of Schools, our sister station KFOR reports.

Joy Hofmeister and four political operatives were charged in November for campaign finance violations and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Hofmeister and her teams formed a dark money group to secretly accept donations. They claimed it was all in an effort to run a negative campaign in 2014 against then-superintendent Janet Barresi.

Prosecutors charged Hofmeister, Stephanie Dawn Milligan, Steven Crawford, Lela Odom and Fount Holland with four counts of accepting contributions in excess of the maximum amount, accepting corporate contributions and two counts of conspiracy.

All charges in the case were dismissed on Tuesday (Aug. 1), according to court documents.

“At the onset of my campaign, I made a promise to myself and my supporters that as a candidate and a public servant I would reflect certain values including transparency, trustworthiness and above all, integrity. I am confident that my actions throughout my campaign more than two years ago were consistent with these values and in compliance with the law,” Hofmeister said.