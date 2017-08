× Death Investigation Underway In Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A death investigation is underway in Logan County, Arkansas State Police said.

A female body was found in the 700 block of Delaware Bay Road northwest of Dardanelle near the Yell and Logan County line.

Officers with the Arkansas State Police criminal investigation division will now lead the investigation.

The body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the identity and cause of death.