Garrett's Blog: Cooler Then Normal Continues

The combination of additional cloud cover and spotty areas of rain will keep temperatures cooler than normal for the first and potentially second week of August.

Temperatures will struggle to even reach 90º at a time when Normal Temperatures range from 90º-94º this time of year.

Afternoon temperatures on the first day of August are in the 70s!

Rain totals across the area have not been robust.

Officially, Fayetteville recorded 0.22″ and Fort Smith 0.12″.

The latest data with HD Futurecast indicates yet another round of scattered rain on Wednesday.

Much like today, this round will give us fairly light totals but will work to keep temperatures near or below normal for most of the afternoon.

-Garrett