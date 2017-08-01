Green Tea May Fight Sugar Side Effects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you ate or drank too much sugar there's a hot beverage you can consume to cancel out some of the negative health effects.

That drink being green tea.

Researchers found that a compound in it called EGCG, reduced insulin resistance, obesity, and memory impairments.

They looked at three groups of mice one group had the compound along with a diet high in sugar, the other had just a high sugar diet, and the other had standard food.

The mice with the compound in their diet performed better on cognitive tests.

But, more research is needed because results in animal studies don't always reflect how something will work in humans.