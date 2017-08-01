× New Arkansas Voter ID Law To Be Tested By Franklin County Voters

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — Voters in Franklin County will be some of the first in the state to put an updated voter ID law to the test.

Starting Tuesday (Aug. 1) Arkansas voters will be required to show a form of identification or verification that they’re registered to vote before casting their ballots.

Franklin County voters will be some of the first to vote under the new requirements during a local election.

Early voting begins Tuesday (Aug. 1) on two sales tax issues: a .125 percent sales and use tax for municipalities, and a .375 percent sales and use tax for jail and law enforcement facilities.

County officials said the jail could face closure if the taxes aren’t approved by voters.

The election will be next Tuesday, Aug. 8. However, both early voters and those voting on election day will have to show appropriate forms of ID/

Documents or identification that would be accepted when voting in person would have to:

show the name of the person to whom the document or ID was issued,

show a photograph of the person to whom the document or ID was issued,

be issued by the U.S., the state of Arkansas, or an accredited post-secondary educational institution in Arkansas,

not be expired more than four years before the date of the election in which the voters seeks to vote, if there’s an expiration date on the document.

If a voter is submitting an absentee ballot, they would be required to send a copy of one of the following:

driver’s license,

photo ID card,

concealed handgun carry license,

U.S. passport,

employee badge or ID,

U.S. military ID,

student ID card issued by an accredited post-secondary educational institution in Arkansas,

public assistance ID,

voter verification card.

If a voter shows up to a polling location without the required ID, they will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot. That ballot will be counted if the voter agrees to sign a sworn statement under penalty of perjury, or if they return by noon the following Monday with the proper identification documents.

The bill would also create a voter verification card, which will be issued by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.