Poteau Library Operating Out Of Temporary Location Due To Flooding

POTEAU (KFSM) — A construction crew is working on repairing damage inside of the Patrick Lynch Library in Poteau.

It’s a 3-year-old building that received damage during heavy rainfall in May. Library staff said the rainfall caused a sewage back up in the building. State library directors said that books, furniture, equipment and carpet were ruined.

“We can’t get back in until they go in and take care of the damage. That’s what we are still waiting on,” Jo hunt, head librarian of Patrick Lynch Library said.

Through help from Poteau city leaders, staff were able to secure a temporary location to operate the library. A small temporary location is set up inside of the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Poteau.

“It was wonderful that our city came together and kept providing a place for our community to come and check out books. That has been a blessing,” Hunt said.

Library staff said with the temporary location they were able to continue running their summer reading programs.

It wasn’t just Leflore County that was affected by the damage of rain in May. Directors estimate nearly $7 million dollars worth of damage across the state of Oklahoma from May rainfall. Poteau library leaders said there is federal funds available through FEMA grants that they plan to apply for.

Library staff said they hope to have the library in Poteau back open by October.