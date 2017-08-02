Arkansas Cannabis Industry Launches New Tool To Connect Medical Marijuana Patients With Doctors

FORT SMITH ( KFSM) — The Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association launched a new tool on its website that will connect qualifying medical marijuana patients with doctors who can certify them.

This tool allows you to put in your location and find a doctor near you.

Right now, the site lists 9 doctors in locations such as Fort Smith, Eureka Springs, Springdale, Conway, Benton and Jonesboro.

Experts said if you have one of the 18 conditions listed on the Arkansas amendment, you qualify for the use of medical marijuana.

Nearly 300 people have signed up to receive a medical marijuana card across the state of Arkansas.

