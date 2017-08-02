‘Bike 4 Friendship’ Cross Country Cycling Trip Passes Through Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)-- A group of men are biking 3,100 miles across the country to raise awareness for kids with special needs.

Bike 4 Friendship routes the cyclist from San Diego to New Jersey passing through 15 states and more than 40 cities.

On this journey the men stop in those cities and meet with people in the community to spread the word about Friendship Circle, an international non-profit organization that provides programs and support to the families of individuals with special needs.

Bike 4 Friendship stopped in Bentonville to rest after cycling nearly 2,000 miles, partnering with Bike Bentonville for lodging and guidance.

Each cyclist has an online fundraising page where people can donate to help the people who live with disabilities and struggles everyday.

You can follow the cyclists online to keep up with the rest of their journey and to check out their fundraisers.