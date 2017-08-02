× Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Fayetteville Teen

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are searching for a missing Fayetteville teenager who “suffers from a mental impairment.”

Kaiden Fritch, 17, was last seen by his mother on Sunday (July 30), according to a Fayetteville Police Department Facebook post.

Kaiden is 5’10” and weighs about 160 pounds, and he has brown eyes and red hair. Police said he has a mental impairment and he does not have a history of running away.

Anyone who sees Kaiden or has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.