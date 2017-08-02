× Fayetteville Public Library Wins Award For Being Green

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Public Library recently won an award for being green, getting selected as a 2017 Green Building Legacy award winner.

The honors were awarded by the US Green Building Council.

The Fayetteville Public Library was the first building in the state to register with the US Green Council, which means that planners looked at the sustainability of the materials used in the library and where they came from before the building was even built.

Sam Palmer, director of facilities and sustainability, said the library plans to do the same thing with the new addition.

He said citizens of Fayetteville will get to come to public input sessions to look at the square footage and the amount of money that is being spent on the new building.